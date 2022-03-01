Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Baby formula recall expands

More baby formulas are being recalled as the CDC investigates. (Source: CNN/WCSC/WFTS/WFLA/WJLA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Abbott Nutrition is expanding its recall of baby formula to include some lots of the Similac PM 60/40 powdered instant formula.

It’s a new part of a larger recall announced earlier this month after products from the company’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan was linked to illness in babies.

Similac PM 60/40 products from lot code 27032K80 (can) and 27032K800 (case) are impacted.

They join other Similac, Alimentum and Elecare powdered products with codes between 22 and 27 and expiration dates of April 2022 or later in the recall.

You can also enter your product lot code on the company’s website to check if it is part of the recall.

At least four infants have been hospitalized and one died from possible infection with two types of bacteria that may be in the recalled formula: Cronobacter and Salmonella.

Illnesses occurred in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas between September 2021 and January of this year.

The FDA said the Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis. Though the infections are rare, they are especially high risk for newborns.

Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis.

The FDA said symptoms related to the two bacterial infections can include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, abnormal body movements, lethargy, rash or blood in the urine or stool.

If your baby is experiencing symptoms related to a bacterial infection, contact your child’s health care provider immediately.

More details are available on the FDA website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Burk
Burk sentenced in DUI case
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Woman arrested, accused of running over man in Lawton parking lot
Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Victim in Lawton shooting confirmed dead
Katie Gonzalez’s family is proud of the legacy she leaves behind as an organ donor.
Family remembers 24-year-old Lawton woman killed in shooting
A grassfire in a field threatens homes on Northeast Lake Avenue.
Outside fire threatens homes in Lawton

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others
The Russian invaders are shelling homes, hospitals and schools in Ukraine.
GRAPHIC: US slams lethal strikes on Ukrainian schools, hospitals, homes
A JetBlue pilot was removed from a plane before takeoff after failing a breathalyzer,...
JetBlue pilot removed from plane after failing breathalyzer, authorities say
First Alert Forecast 6am
7News First Alert Weather: March is bringing the heat as fire weather conditions blaze through the end of the week
A Russian shell hits a large oil depot in Chernhiv, north of Kyiv, on Thursday.
Ukraine: Airstrike causes diesel fuel to catch fire