Duncan High School gears up for HALO week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - I spoke to Duncan High School’s student council who told me they are ready and set to go for this week’s HALO week. And they told me, it’s going to be the best one yet.

Once a year, Duncan High School’s student council gets to spend an entire week raising money for different types of organizations, groups or a specific individual.

Vice president Lauren Buben said they start at the beginning of the year, choosing who they believe deserves the money most.

”Possible recipients in the community get to fill out how much a project may cost, what they do, what their organization is all about,” Buben said. “We decide from there.”

HALO stands for helpful attitudes leading others, which couldn’t be a better description for this group of kids.

It all comes down to what they feel most passionate about.

That being said, this year’s recipients will be local band Van Hawks Rising, Duncan Area Literacy Council and Douglass Senior Citizen Center.

Student council president Adelina Pizana said a number of things have been lined up to help raise money, all of them loaded with fun.

”They can pay money to have a volleyball team, or do a corn hole tournament and that goes straight toward HALO,” Pizana said. “We also have restaurant nights, which is super fun. “

The week is filled with so much more, which couldn’t be made possible if it wasn’t for the businesses in Duncan.

”Anything helps, so we don’t really ask and don’t expect them to donate a certain amount,” Jackson said. “But, anything is good. Like this year, we got some businesses that are willing to donate 100%, which is great. But even 10% makes a big difference. “

Those businesses being restaurants, nutrition centers, coffee shops, and a theater.

One of the recipients, Van Hawks Rising is even having a concert fundraiser.

A first ever for HALO week.

Student council historian Hannah Harris said all these events will lead up to the big reveal.

”The reveal we play games,” Harris said. “We try to get everyone hyped up for the reveal. We have volleyball tournament, which we play during the week. The top two teams they play at the HALO reveal. So everyone gets to see that. then we reveal the final number.”

As confetti cannons go off, the council members will reveal the total amount of money raised for this years HALO week.

Harris said she is most excited to see the look on the recipients faces after they hear how much they have raised.

Reporting in Duncan, Sarae Ticeahkie, 7NEWS.

