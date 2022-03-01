Gov. Stitt addresses President Biden ahead of State of the Union

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is calling on President Biden to reject Russian oil in favor of domestic crude oil and natural gas.

In a letter sent to the President Tuesday, Governor Stitt requested the President to halt imports of Russian crude oil and natural gas products.

“The recent events in Ukraine are yet another example of why we should be selling energy to our friends and not buying it from our enemies,” Gov. Stitt said.

Gov. Stitt added that states like Oklahoma are ready to significantly increase their production to meet the country’s needs and export to allies.

“Mr. President, energy security is national security,” Gov. Stitt said. “Right now, ahead of your first State of the Union address, there is a window of opportunity to reverse course on your administration’s resistance to domestic oil and gas production. I encourage you to embrace American energy producing states here at home. Now is the time to put politics aside and work together to regain our energy independence and support our allies around the globe.”

President Biden’s State of the Union address is set for Tuesday night.

