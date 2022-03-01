Expert Connections
Juniors League of Lawton hosts annual Food Fight

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Junior League of Lawton is kicking off their 7th annual Food Fight this week.

Once a year, they partner with The Lawton Food Bank to raise money and donations for those in need.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have made the entire event virtual.

You can donate through their link on the Junior League of Lawton’s Facebook page or website.

a member of the Junior League Whitney Kochenower said to be on the lookout in your neighborhood for the “food bags”.

”It has our logo on it, it says exactly what to donate. So, again non perishable items, the diapers, the books,” Kochenower said. “It says exactly what when we’re going to pick those up. So we just ask everyone to take a look out your front door, look at your front porch, see if you have one. If you got one, we ask that you fill those up for us.”

If you wish to help your neighbor, you have until Saturday morning to either fill up a bag on donate money.

Donate here

