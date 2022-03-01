Lawton Legends: Herbert King

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Herbert King is presented as a Lawton Legend for Feb. 28.

He was a football coach, athletic director and social science teacher at Douglass from 1940 to 1966.

King was inducted into Oklahoma High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 1972 and the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame in 2012.

The H.C. King Center is named after him.

King was born in 1905 and died in 1983.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.