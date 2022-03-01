Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Legends: Herbert King

Herbert King is presented as a Lawton Legend.
Herbert King is presented as a Lawton Legend.(COURTESY)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Herbert King is presented as a Lawton Legend for Feb. 28.

He was a football coach, athletic director and social science teacher at Douglass from 1940 to 1966.

King was inducted into Oklahoma High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 1972 and the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame in 2012.

The H.C. King Center is named after him.

King was born in 1905 and died in 1983.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Lawton Police investigating domestic turned shooting
Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Victim in Lawton shooting confirmed dead
Lyndsay Brock was last seen at the Lawton Salvation Army.
Lawton Police looking for missing woman
A fire that started near Bishop Road and SE 210th in Comanche County has quickly spread.
UPDATE: Fire extinguished in western Comanche County
The victim in a shooting in Lawton has since passed away.
Victim in Lawton drive-by shooting dies from injuries

Latest News

Cobb’s Floor Covering is featured for a Black History Month Business Spotlight.
Black History Month Business Spotlight: Cobb’s Floor Covering
Duncan High School gears up for HALO week
Duncan High School gears up for HALO week
Juniors League of Lawton hosts annual Food Fight
Juniors League of Lawton hosts annual Food Fight
Micah and Carlotta Frazier of Anabela Scents talk about their business.
Black History Month Business Spotlight: Anabela Scents