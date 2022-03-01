Expert Connections
Mobile wellness unit to go through southern Oklahoma in March

The Oklahoma State Department of Health
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s mobile wellness unit for District 8 will be serving parts of southern Oklahoma in March.

District 8 covers nine counties including Carter, Jefferson, Love and Stephens Counties.

The “Public Health on the Go” mobile wellness unit is part of a statewide fleet that was mobilized in 2021 to help reach communities that are often underserved with vital services.

The mobile unit offers adult and child exams, immunizations, general sick visits for mild illnesses, child wellness checks, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations as well as physicals, flu testing and vaccinations and blood pressure screenings.

These are the locations the wellness unit will visit in March:

  • Johnston County - March 7 – 9 a.m. – Noon, 1-3 p.m., Wapanucka Senior Center, 103 North M Ave., Wapanucka
  • Marshall County - March 14 – 9 a.m. – Noon, 1-3 p.m., KYCC Community Building, 14 S. Main St., Kingston
  • Stephens County - March 21– 9 a.m. – Noon, 1-3 p.m., Bray Community Center, 1014 Brooks Rd., Marlow
  • Jefferson County - March 28 – 9 a.m. – Noon, 1-3 p.m., Ryan Senior Center, 701 Washington St., Ryan

You can find out more information about the mobile wellness unit by calling 580-223-9705.

