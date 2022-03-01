Expert Connections
By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Sarae was born and raised in Lawton, Oklahoma, and graduated from Elgin High School in 2013. A Cameron alumna, she got her Bachelors of Arts in Journalism and Media production in 2019. She began her career working as the A&E Editor for Cameron Collegian, and moved on to being a reporter for KSWO-TV. She has won awards for her work previous in journalism and has had her poetry published.

In her spare time, she enjoys writing, reading, yoga and working out. If you have any story ideas for her, contact her at sticeahkie@KSWO.com.

