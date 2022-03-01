Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Southwestern Medical patient receives Hero award

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In a special ceremony today, health officials at Southwestern Medical Center gave away the first ever Wound Care Hero Award.

The award was given out to Bobby Gordon, for his commitment to treatment he received at the Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric’s. Gordon was treated for multiple bed sores he received after a month-long battle with COVID.

He came to the center after spending time at the hospital, but he said with the help of the nurses at the center one of his wounds which was once the size of two softballs, is now much smaller.

Catherine Yore, a Physicians’ Assistant with Southwestern, said how easy is was to care for Gordon.

”It’s not necessarily fun to have to go to the doctor every week.” Yore said, “But he always showed up he was very pleasant, kind of came in and was ready to roll right off the bat. And so it was just nice to kind of have that refreshed patient, even though we see him so much. Him and his family have just been great to deal with.”

The nurses said it was great to get to know Gordon and his family.

While Bobby says he is just grateful for what they do at the center, and all he did was do exactly what he was told.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Victim in Lawton shooting confirmed dead
Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Lawton Police investigating domestic turned shooting
A fire that started near Bishop Road and SE 210th in Comanche County has quickly spread.
UPDATE: Fire extinguished in western Comanche County
A grassfire in a field threatens homes on Northeast Lake Avenue.
Outside fire threatens homes in Lawton
On Monday, family, friends and City of Lawton officials gathered to celebrate the retirement of...
Retirement celebration hosted for Lawton judge

Latest News

A Lawton High sophomore earns grand prize for her creative contributions in Black History Month
A Lawton High sophomore earns grand prize for her creative contributions in Black History Month
FISTA is moving forward after an self-imposed independent audit.
FISTA is moving forward after an self-imposed independent audit.
A new senate resolution is aimed at helping military retirees and their families across the...
Oklahoma V.A. Executive Director Joel Kintsel talks about new senate resolution
A new senate resolution is aimed at helping military retirees and their families across the...
Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs executive director Joel Kintsel joins
First Alert Forecast 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Starting off meteorological Spring with warm and sunny weather, while chance of rain arrives at start of next week