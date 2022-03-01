Southwestern Medical patient receives Hero award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In a special ceremony today, health officials at Southwestern Medical Center gave away the first ever Wound Care Hero Award.

The award was given out to Bobby Gordon, for his commitment to treatment he received at the Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric’s. Gordon was treated for multiple bed sores he received after a month-long battle with COVID.

He came to the center after spending time at the hospital, but he said with the help of the nurses at the center one of his wounds which was once the size of two softballs, is now much smaller.

Catherine Yore, a Physicians’ Assistant with Southwestern, said how easy is was to care for Gordon.

”It’s not necessarily fun to have to go to the doctor every week.” Yore said, “But he always showed up he was very pleasant, kind of came in and was ready to roll right off the bat. And so it was just nice to kind of have that refreshed patient, even though we see him so much. Him and his family have just been great to deal with.”

The nurses said it was great to get to know Gordon and his family.

While Bobby says he is just grateful for what they do at the center, and all he did was do exactly what he was told.

