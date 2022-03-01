Expert Connections
Voter registration deadline for April election fast approaching in Oklahoma

(Pexels.com)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The deadline to register to vote for the upcoming Board of Education General Election and Special School Bond is fast approaching.

The election is set for Tuesday, April 5, while voter registration application forms need to be postmarked no later than midnight March 11.

The election will cover several area schools:

  • Bishop Public Schools
  • Cache Public Schools
  • Elgin Public Schools
  • Empire Public Schools
  • Geronimo Public Schools
  • Lawton Public Schools
  • Snyder Public Schools
  • Sterling Public Schools
  • Walters Public Schools

You can find voter registration application forms at your local county election board office or find them online at www.elections.ok.gov.

