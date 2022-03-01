Voter registration deadline for April election fast approaching in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The deadline to register to vote for the upcoming Board of Education General Election and Special School Bond is fast approaching.

The election is set for Tuesday, April 5, while voter registration application forms need to be postmarked no later than midnight March 11.

The election will cover several area schools:

Bishop Public Schools

Cache Public Schools

Elgin Public Schools

Empire Public Schools

Geronimo Public Schools

Lawton Public Schools

Snyder Public Schools

Sterling Public Schools

Walters Public Schools

You can find voter registration application forms at your local county election board office or find them online at www.elections.ok.gov.

