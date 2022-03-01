Expert Connections
Woman arrested, accused of running over man in Lawton parking lot

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman is facing charges after police said she ran over a man in a parking lot in Lawton.

Nechelle Wigfall is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering a dwelling without permission.

According to court documents, the victim told police he was at a bar having drinks with a coworker when Wigfall showed up and began to fight with him.

The victim told police he left and went to Applebee’s, where Wigfall followed him, got out of her car and attempted to fight someone else in his car.

At that point, the victim told police Wigfall got back into her car and then hit him and his vehicle before taking off.

Police said the victim suffered injuries to his right hand and foot and declined medical attention.

He was then taken by friends back to his home, where he found the door had been kicked in and Wigfall was inside.

Police were then called out to the home, where they arrested Wigfall.

She told police she didn’t run the victim over on purpose.

Wigfall’s bond has been set at $8,000, with a preliminary hearing conference set for April 5.

