7News First Alert Weather: Starting off meteorological Spring with warm and sunny weather, while chance of rain arrives at start of next week

Over the last few days, we’ve been flip-flopping between sunny and cloudy days here in Texoma, but we look to take a slight break from that pattern tomorrow as tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures falling into the low/mid 30s with very calm winds out of the southwest at 5 mph.

Wednesday will continue our warming trend as the upper-level high pressure ridge continues to dominate across much of the western and central US. Afternoon highs will be in the mid/upper 70s for much of the area. Expect another day of sunshine along with light winds out of the south/southwest at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will steadily climb into the upper 70s and eventually low 80s by Saturday. Increased winds due to a tight pressure gradient aloft around the end of this week will increase winds out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts as strong as 30-35 mph. This combined with an approaching dryline on Saturday will decrease relative humidity values across Texoma as critical fire weather conditions emerge. Make sure to follow fire safety tips and abide by county burn ban laws over the second half of this week.

A change in the weather pattern will see a few low-pressure disturbances and cold trough move across the Southern Plains at the start of next week. This will bring a chance for isolated-to-scattered showers and storms on Sunday. High temps are still in flux on that day due to the timing of the cold front, but we look to be in the low 70s and mid/upper 60s. A couple models are hinting at this precipitation continuing into Monday, potentially allowing for it to get cold enough for some light wintry mix. We will keep you updated on the timing, coverage, and type of precipitation we should expect through the first half of next week as we get closer to this weekend. The temperature trend looks to keep us on the cool side in the 50s and low 60s for much of next week.

