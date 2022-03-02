Altus City Council meet to discuss vacant ward 2 seat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus city manager Gary Jones said a big item tonight is the vacant ward two seat in Altus.

It’s a seat previously held by Patricia Blackman, who stepped down due to an illness.

The term expires next April, so now the search is on to find someone to fill that seat until then.

”It’s not a determination council makes, its automatic,” Jones said. “She did not attend the required number of meetings. Because of that, her seat is vacant.”

Jones said a few names have been mentioned to take over the seat, though he didn’t identify anyone.

However, a vote is expected tonight to fill the ward two vacancy.

If council is unable to come to an agreement within 60 days, voters in Altus will make the decision.

Also on the agenda tonight, the no-knock warrant ordinance that would allow law enforcement to enter a residence without any warning.

But after speaking with several elected officials, Jones said it was removed from the agenda.

”the reason we voted not to have it on the agenda was that the City Attorney looked at it, and determined it violates state statue and goes against the charter,” Jones said.

However, it’s an ordinance that can still be brought forth if three council members approve to discuss it.

Jones said ultimately if it passes, it will go against state law.

In terms of growth for the city, the Trails of Veteran’s Court is moving right along.

It’s a new housing addition on Veteran’s Lane that will provide 112 new houses.

”This is a long term project that we have been working on with the Department of Commerce and Altus Air Force base to provide rental units,” Jones said.

Jones said although it is on Veteran’s Lane, it will benefit the entire community of Altus, military and non-military alike can live there.

The city could also be looking at a new internet provider coming to Altus.

Clarity Telecom, also known as Blue Peak is presenting their fiber-optic high speed internet plans for Altus.

”It will definitely provide faster internet, and that’s what thing we’re looking at,” Jones said. “You know, whether it’s this company, whether it’s somebody else that we might enter into an agreement with”

A decision could be made tonight to proceed with Blue Peak.

If so, the details of that agreement will be discussed in a later meeting.

