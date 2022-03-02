Altus City Council votes on Ward 2 seat

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus City Council’s Ward 2 seat has been filled.

Patricia Blackman is stepping back into the seat after City Manager Gary Jones cited her leaving due to an illness and not being able to attend council meetings.

But Tuesday night, at the city council meeting, members approved Blackman’s nomination for the seat that will expire next April.

And in a separate follow-up, Altus City Council voted to continue to fund the Trails of Veteran’s Court housing addition off Veteran’s Drive.

It’ll bring 112 new houses to Altus.

A no-knock warrant ordinance which would’ve law enforcement to enter a residence without warning, failed.

Jones said it violates state statute and goes against the city charter.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.