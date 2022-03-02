Bill to reform Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board passes committee

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill aimed at the Pardon and Parole Board’s role in death penalty cases in Oklahoma has passed through a committee.

House Bill 3903 restricts the Pardon and Parole Board from recommending anyone for pardon or parole who was sentenced to death or life without the possibility of parole.

The bill would allow inmates who receive the death penalty to only be considered for clemency when their execution is imminent with an execution date pending, but it only allows the board to recommend clemency for mercy or lenience.

According to the bill’s author, State Representative John Pfeiffer of Orlando, the board cannot hear claims of innocence and can only recommend clemency from death to a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Pfeiffer said he wrote the bill after last year’s decision in the Julius Jones case.

“The Pardon and Parole Board’s controversial, unprecedented actions last year in the death penalty cases of Julius Jones and others exposed a major loophole in state law that threatens proper separation of powers in government,” Pfeiffer said. “Trial and appellate courts of the judicial branch, not agencies of political appointees in the executive branch, are the proper venues for appeals on legal procedure or wrongful conviction.”

The bill passed the House Judiciary Criminal Committee by a vote of six to five this week and is now eligible to be heard on the House floor.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.