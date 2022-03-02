Burk sentenced in DUI case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton city council member has been sentenced after pleading no contest in a DUI case.

Jay Burk entered a no contest plea Tuesday and received a one year deferred sentence.

Burk was arrested in January after a Lawton Police officer noticed Burk driving eastbound on northwest Cache Road in a truck, going over the white divider line for several hundred feet.

A police report noted that Burk’s speech was slurred and the officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

