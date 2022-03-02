Expert Connections
Cache citizens raise concerns over animal shelter

Cache citizens and Mayor Scott Brown meet to discuss concerns over Cache Animal Shelter.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Cache Mayor Scott Brown met with members of the community to discuss the city’s animal shelter.

The meeting comes in response to growing concerns from residents over conditions at the shelter.

Those concerns gained significant traction online and residents were brought in Tuesday to go over ways to address them.

A number of ideas to improve the shelter were raised in the meeting, and the mayor said the possible implementation of those ideas will be discussed later this month during the scheduled city council meeting on March 21.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

