Cache citizens raise concerns over animal shelter

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Cache Mayor Scott Brown met with members of the community to discuss the city’s animal shelter.

The meeting comes in response to growing concerns from residents over conditions at the shelter.

Those concerns gained significant traction online and residents were brought in Tuesday to go over ways to address them.

A number of ideas to improve the shelter were raised in the meeting, and the mayor said the possible implementation of those ideas will be discussed later this month during the scheduled city council meeting on March 21.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.