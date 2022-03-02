Chattanooga principal receives Chairman’s Award

Chattanooga, Okla. (KSWO) - A local educator has earned an award in the agricultural community.

Dexter Matlock is the principal at Chattanooga Public Schools and received the Oklahoma Youth Expo Chairman’s Award.

Every year, the OYE recognizes administrators who highly support junior ag programs. Matlock is the former ag teacher in Chattanooga but continues to help students with their projects and makes sure students can partake in 4-H, FFA and sports.

Matlock is one of five educators across Oklahoma to receive this award.

