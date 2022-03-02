Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Chattanooga principal receives Chairman’s Award

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chattanooga, Okla. (KSWO) - A local educator has earned an award in the agricultural community.

Dexter Matlock is the principal at Chattanooga Public Schools and received the Oklahoma Youth Expo Chairman’s Award.

Every year, the OYE recognizes administrators who highly support junior ag programs. Matlock is the former ag teacher in Chattanooga but continues to help students with their projects and makes sure students can partake in 4-H, FFA and sports.

Matlock is one of five educators across Oklahoma to receive this award.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Victim in Lawton shooting confirmed dead
Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Lawton Police investigating domestic turned shooting
A fire that started near Bishop Road and SE 210th in Comanche County has quickly spread.
UPDATE: Fire extinguished in western Comanche County
A grassfire in a field threatens homes on Northeast Lake Avenue.
Outside fire threatens homes in Lawton
On Monday, family, friends and City of Lawton officials gathered to celebrate the retirement of...
Retirement celebration hosted for Lawton judge

Latest News

FISTA is moving forward after an self-imposed independent audit.
FISTA moves forward after independent audit
A Lawton High sophomore earns grand prize for her creative contributions in Black History Month
A Lawton High sophomore earns grand prize for her creative contributions in Black History Month
FISTA is moving forward after an self-imposed independent audit.
FISTA is moving forward after an self-imposed independent audit.
A new senate resolution is aimed at helping military retirees and their families across the...
Oklahoma V.A. Executive Director Joel Kintsel talks about new Senate resolution
A new senate resolution is aimed at helping military retirees and their families across the...
Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs executive director Joel Kintsel joins