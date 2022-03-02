Crews fight house fire on 23rd St. in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews were called to a house fire on 23rd St. early Wednesday morning in Lawton.

The fire was reported around 6:40 a.m. at a home on 23rd St. near NW Williams.

Lawton Fire Department said the home was vacant, and that the fire started in the back of the home.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The fire marshal was called in to determine the cause of the fire.

