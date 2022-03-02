Expert Connections
CU Duncan campus held Graduation Fair

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Spring graduation is inching closer and closer for students at Cameron University.

A two-day graduation fair kicked off today at the CU Duncan campus this morning.

The fair gave students a one-stop-shop to get everything they need to walk the stage.

Graduation registration, cap & gowns, announcements and alumni sign ups are just some of the booths that were there.

There was even some alumni there to answer any questions the students may have regarding graduation.

”Working for a higher education institution, we get to see students from all walks of life, all ages and stages, that are trying to do something better for themselves,” Monroe said. “They’re trying to achieve their dreams, or advance their career. Even, just to get a degree for a point of pride.”

The Cameron University Graduation Fair will continue tomorrow at the Lawton Campus.

From 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., in the McCasland Ballroom in the MCC.

