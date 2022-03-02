Family remembers 24-year-old Lawton woman killed in shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is remembering the life of a 24-year-old mother of three who was killed in a Lawton shooting.

The shooting happened in January, but Katie Gonzalez held on to her life until last week.

Katie’s family is proud of the legacy she leaves behind as an organ donor. From Ohio to Texas, there’s a little part of Katie that lives on in the people she saved with her heart, liver and lungs.

“I have a huge, huge hole in my heart that will be there forever,” said Katie’s mother, Rachel Hamilton. “This pain will never go away of losing a child.”

Hamilton’s daughter Katie was playing a game online when a man fired shots into her home on Jan. 24.

She’d been recovering in the ICU at OU Medical Center up until last week.

“Every night, you try to go to bed and then you get a phone call in the middle of the night and you know it’s not good news,” Hamilton said. “It never was. And those were many nights... and just... it’s been hard.”

The phone call Hamilton had been dreading - came last week.

Doctors told her Katie wasn’t going to make it, but she had already made the decision to donate her organs and tissues to save others.

Before doctors harvested her organs, a ceremony at the hospital honored her, with the nurses who cared for her lining the halls to recognize her generosity.

“Even though we lost you, you have made a difference in so many peoples’ lives,” Hamilton said.

The young mother’s heart, liver, lungs and kidneys are now in people across the country, helping people who may not have otherwise had a chance, go on.

“I hope someday I get to meet them because I would just love to be able to just hug them,” Hamilton said. “Hear my baby’s heart.”

Katie’s friend Chere Campbell said she’s not from this area, but Katie always made her feel like she belonged.

She believes the legacy Katie leaves behind is her three beautiful children.

“It’s hard for me to make friends because you know at this age it’s like everybody’s so busy with work and life,” Campbell said. “It’s like who has time? But she made time for everything and everybody and I think that was the greatest thing about her is she was so giving with her time and her love.”

Hamilton said she hopes the community can learn from this tragedy.

She says when she was growing up, people had verbal disagreements without using a gun.

“But I don’t think it would’ve ever have led to this, you know? Things have changed a lot and there’s a lot of violence and it just needs to stop,” Hamilton said.

And she has a word of advice for parents:

Hamilton: “Hold your babies tight. As tight as you can because you never know what will happen from one day to the next.

Katie’s memorial service is set for 2 p.m. on Friday at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

You donate to Katie’s GoFundMe to help her family pay for medical bills.

The suspect in the shooting, Jeremiah McCorkle, is in the Grady County Jail.

He’ll be sent back to Lawton on Friday for an arraignment.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.