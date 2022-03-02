Expert Connections
FISTA moves forward with independent audit

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During a FISTA Development Trust Authority Board meeting on Tuesday, March 1, officials voted to approve FISTA’s a self-imposed independent audit for the organization.

FISTA is required an audit to be done every year by an independent Certified Public Accountant, to ensure transparency and trust with the Lawton, Fort Sill community, and to make sure every dollar is accounted for. The audit is also necessary to make sure everything is according to the county’s standard practices.

Clarence Fortney, the chair for the FISTA development trust authority, said the audit shows accountability.

“Well, one, it lets us know that we’ve got the fail-safes, and the appropriate systems in place to be able to manage those dollars.” Fortney said. “If there was an issue, we’d find out at this point in time and we’ll make those adjustments to move forward, just to make sure that every dollar is accounted for down to the penny.”

