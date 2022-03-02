LHS student wins grand prize for artwork inspired by Black History Month

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton High sophomore received a thunderous applause during last night’s Thunder game for her creative contributions in honor of Black History Month.

Savannah Clark is one of four grand prize winners of the Thunder’s annual Black Heritage Creative Contest put on by Sprite.

She is one of 88 students who submitted entries of their artwork reflecting on how they were inspired by an experience, moment or individual throughout Black History Month. In addition to the recognition, Savannah and the other winners won a Thunder jersey, warm-up Jacket and sneakers, a team autograph, and their art is now on display.

Winning artwork can be viewed by heading over to their website.

