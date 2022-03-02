Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

LHS student wins grand prize for artwork inspired by Black History Month

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton High sophomore received a thunderous applause during last night’s Thunder game for her creative contributions in honor of Black History Month.

Savannah Clark is one of four grand prize winners of the Thunder’s annual Black Heritage Creative Contest put on by Sprite.

She is one of 88 students who submitted entries of their artwork reflecting on how they were inspired by an experience, moment or individual throughout Black History Month. In addition to the recognition, Savannah and the other winners won a Thunder jersey, warm-up Jacket and sneakers, a team autograph, and their art is now on display.

Winning artwork can be viewed by heading over to their website.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Victim in Lawton shooting confirmed dead
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Woman arrested, accused of running over man in Lawton parking lot
Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Lawton Police investigating domestic turned shooting
A fire that started near Bishop Road and SE 210th in Comanche County has quickly spread.
UPDATE: Fire extinguished in western Comanche County
A grassfire in a field threatens homes on Northeast Lake Avenue.
Outside fire threatens homes in Lawton

Latest News

Cache citizens and Mayor Scott Brown meet to discuss concerns over Cache Animal Shelter.
Cache citizens raise concerns over animal shelter
Altus City Council votes on Ward 2 seat
FISTA is moving forward after an self-imposed independent audit.
FISTA moves forward with independent audit
A Lawton High sophomore earns grand prize for her creative contributions in Black History Month
A Lawton High sophomore earns grand prize for her creative contributions in Black History Month