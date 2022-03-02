Expert Connections
New deputy superintendent named for Great Plains Technology Center

Joelle Jolly will take the place of retiring deputy superintendent Karen Bailey.
Joelle Jolly will take the place of retiring deputy superintendent Karen Bailey.(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Great Plains Technology Center has a new deputy superintendent.

Joelle Jolly was named to the position at a meeting of the district’s board of education.

Jolly has been with Great Plains Technology Center since 2005. She previously served as the director of student services and is currently the director of health sciences and STEM education.

Jolly earned a Bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University and a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Jolly is set to begin the transition to the deputy superintendent position later this semester.

