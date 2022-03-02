Expert Connections
Oklahoma elections bill passes committee

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill targeting election laws in Oklahoma has passed the House Elections and Ethics Committee.

House Bill 3677 would require the Secretary of State to verify voters’ driver licenses or social security numbers when registering to vote.

The bill, authored by Rep. Sean Roberts of Hominy, also makes it a crime to block or remove a poll watcher from the polls when votes are counted or machines are being updated.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, more than 104,000 currently-registered voters in Oklahoma don’t have a driver’s license or social security number listed with their voter registration.

The bill passed the committee by a vote of six to two, and is now eligible to be heard on the House floor.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

