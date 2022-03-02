Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OSDH Mobile Wellness Unit to go through SWOK in March

The Oklahoma State Department of Health
The Oklahoma State Department of Health(Oklahoma State Department of Health)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Department of Health’s mobile wellness unit for District 5 will be across southwest Oklahoma in March.

The unit offers several things including adult and child exams, immunizations and general sick visits for mild illnesses, as well as COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

District 5 covers counties including Caddo, Comanche, Cotton and Jackson.

Here are the wellness unit’s locations for March:

  • Comanche County - March 3 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hungry Hearts of Lawton, 605 SW 11th St., Lawton
  • Beckham County - March 8 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Matthew Catholic Church, 3001 E. Hwy 66, Elk City
  • Jackson County - March 9 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group, 900 S. Carver Rd., Altus
  • Comanche County - March 10 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., New Life Food Pantry, 411 B Ave., Cache
  • Greer County - March 15 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 N. Oklahoma Ave., Mangum
  • Kiowa County - March 16 - 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Senior Citizen Building on Main Street, Lone Wolf
  • Tillman County - March 17 - 1 to 6 p.m., Tillman County Food Bank, Frederick
  • Kiowa County - March 23 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hobart Alliance Food Pantry, 1020 W. Iris Ave., Hobart
  • Caddo County - March 24 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apache Ministerial Alliance Methodist Church, 122 S. Forrest St., Apache
  • Comanche County - March 30 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lawton Food Bank, 1819 SW Sheridan Rd., Lawton

You can find out more online at oklahoma.gov/health/mobilewellness.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Burk
Burk sentenced in DUI case
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Woman arrested, accused of running over man in Lawton parking lot
Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Victim in Lawton shooting confirmed dead
A grassfire in a field threatens homes on Northeast Lake Avenue.
Outside fire threatens homes in Lawton
SWMC model Patient Award given out.
Southwestern Medical patient receives Hero award

Latest News

Lawton Mayor speaks to students about infrastructure
Lawton Mayor speaks to students about infrastructure
A grass fire threatens homes on West Gore Boulevard on March 2.
Grass fire threatens homes in Comanche County
CU Duncan campus held Graduation Fair
CU Duncan campus held Graduation Fair
Gonzalez was injured after a man fired shots into her home back in January. She died last week...
Family remembers 24-year-old Lawton woman killed in shooting
Tyson Southern, a professional MMA fighter from in Lawton, joins 7News to talk about Rage in...
Rage in the Cage 86 takes place in Lawton