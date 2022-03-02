OSDH Mobile Wellness Unit to go through SWOK in March

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Department of Health’s mobile wellness unit for District 5 will be across southwest Oklahoma in March.

The unit offers several things including adult and child exams, immunizations and general sick visits for mild illnesses, as well as COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

District 5 covers counties including Caddo, Comanche, Cotton and Jackson.

Here are the wellness unit’s locations for March:

Comanche County - March 3 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hungry Hearts of Lawton, 605 SW 11th St., Lawton

Beckham County - March 8 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Matthew Catholic Church, 3001 E. Hwy 66, Elk City

Jackson County - March 9 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group, 900 S. Carver Rd., Altus

Comanche County - March 10 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., New Life Food Pantry, 411 B Ave., Cache

Greer County - March 15 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 N. Oklahoma Ave., Mangum

Kiowa County - March 16 - 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Senior Citizen Building on Main Street, Lone Wolf

Tillman County - March 17 - 1 to 6 p.m., Tillman County Food Bank, Frederick

Kiowa County - March 23 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hobart Alliance Food Pantry, 1020 W. Iris Ave., Hobart

Caddo County - March 24 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apache Ministerial Alliance Methodist Church, 122 S. Forrest St., Apache

Comanche County - March 30 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lawton Food Bank, 1819 SW Sheridan Rd., Lawton

You can find out more online at oklahoma.gov/health/mobilewellness.

