Rage in the Cage 86 takes place in Lawton
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tyson Southern, a professional MMA fighter from in Lawton, gave details about Rage in the Cage 86 which is happening Saturday, March 5.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and fighting begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Great Plains Coliseum.
The MMA fight night will feature 3 professional and 12 amateur fights, which include 2 veterans from Fort Sill.
Fighters will weigh in is 6 p.m. on Friday, March 4, at Red Dirt Reloaded.
General admission starts at $32 and can be purchased online.
For more information on the event you can go to the Rage in the Cage OKC Facebook page.
