Road to close in Duncan for repair work
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Private repair work will cause a road closure in Duncan later this month.
Beginning Monday, March 14, through Friday, March 18, the 200 block of 23rd Street will be closed for through traffic for a private plumbing repair.
Local access to properties in the area will be maintained at all times.
For further information, residents can contact the Department of Public Works at 580-252-0250.
