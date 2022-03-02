Road to close in Duncan for repair work

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Private repair work will cause a road closure in Duncan later this month.

Beginning Monday, March 14, through Friday, March 18, the 200 block of 23rd Street will be closed for through traffic for a private plumbing repair.

Local access to properties in the area will be maintained at all times.

For further information, residents can contact the Department of Public Works at 580-252-0250.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.