Warm & Sunny today! | 3/2AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Wednesday morning! Temperatures as you’re heading out the door are ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 50s! Regardless of what temperature you’re seeing, the light jacket will be needed heading out the door. Plenty of sunshine on tap today with light south to southwest winds. The sun, light winds and strong high pressure to our west will combine to create daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s!

Warm and dry conditions will be in place all week long as highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday and Friday. Both of these days will see elevated fire conditions.

Saturday will be the warmest day as high temperatures are expected to soar into the low to mid 80s. A push of dry air will arrive on Saturday dropping humidity and moisture to extremely low values. Winds on Saturday will be out of the south at 10 to 20mph but anticipated wind gusts will be higher. Critical fire conditions are expected across much of our area. Make sure to follow fire safety tips, abide by county burn ban laws and avoid activities that could create sparks.

As the ridge of high pressure weakens and shifts east by Saturday, a cold front will move in starting early Sunday morning. Temperatures to start the day will be in the 50s/60s but will drop into the 40s/50s by the afternoon. Scattered rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will be possible across most of the area Sunday. Rain totals right now are ranging from a quarter of an inch west to an inch of rain east. Highest totals will remain east of I-35!

Following the cold front, for much of next week, highs will remain in the mid to upper 50s with a gradual warming trend expected.

Have a good day! -LW

