7News First Alert Weather: March is bringing the heat as fire weather conditions blaze through the end of the week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For those of you who wanted to get as far away from the winter weather and cold temps as we possibly could as fast as we could, well it looks like you are getting what you wanted. Most of Texoma will reach the low 80s this afternoon, around 20° warmer than the average high for this time of year. Winds will begin to pick up out of the south today at 5-15 mph. This combined with the already really dry conditions will allow for an elevated fire risk across the area this afternoon. Make sure to follow fire safety protocols and local county burn bans.

Tonight will be a slightly warmer night, although still on the cool side, as temperatures only fall into the mid 40s. Clouds will increase during the overnight hours, becoming mostly cloudy by tomorrow morning.

As we head into the weekend, fire weather conditions will stick around as temperatures remain in the upper 70s and low 80s, along with breezier winds out of the south. On Saturday, winds will be strong up to around 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph. A dryline will traverse across the area throughout the day, with most of Texoma being in the dry side of the dryline during the afternoon. This will cause relative humidity values to drop significantly, and this combined with the warm and windy weather will cause fire conditions to be critical for a majority of our counties in both Southwest Oklahoma and Northwest Texas.

A cold front associated with a low-pressure system will move in behind the dryline Saturday night into Sunday. Scattered-to-numerous showers and storms will develop throughout the day on Sunday, bringing much needed rainfall to the area. The possibility for an isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out either. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s and upper 50s as cold air fills in across the Southern Plains. Rain chances will clear out early Monday morning, with any shot at winter weather being restricted north of I-40. Daytime temperatures for the first half of next week will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.

