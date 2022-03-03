7News First Alert Weather: Spring-like weather sticks around with increasing rain chances coming to town

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and chilly with overnight lows falling into the mid-to-upper 30s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

On Thursday, the ridge of high pressure will continue to expand across the Southern Plains allowing the warming trend to continue with highs approaching 80°. There will be elevated fire weather conditions present tomorrow afternoon with relative humidity getting as low as 10-15%. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with occasional wind gusts up to 20-25 mph.

A developing area of low pressure out of the Rockies will allow winds to increase on Friday and into the upcoming weekend. This will eventually evolve into a cold front with a dry line moving through much of Texoma on Saturday ahead of the front. Expect critical fire weather conditions on Saturday with highs topping out in the low 80s, winds out of the southwest gusting up to 40 mph and low relative humidity ranging between 6-15%. Fires that break out will spread quickly and be extremely hard to contain. Please exercise fire weather safety precautions to prevent any grassfires from starting.

The cold front will slow down and move through Texoma on Sunday bringing the numerous showers and thunderstorms. An isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorm is possible. High temperatures in the upper 50s will be met just after midnight, with afternoon temperatures ranging anywhere from the upper 40s to low 50s. Any chance for winter weather will stay north of I-40. Rain will taper off early Monday morning with clearing taking place around daybreak.

The cooler air mass will remain in place through the early half of next week with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 50s.

