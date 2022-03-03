Expert Connections
Grass fire threatens homes in Comanche County

A grass fire threatens homes on West Gore Boulevard on March 2.
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A grass fire broke out on West Gore in Cache earlier on Wednesday, threatening nearby buildings.

Crews were called out to the 1600 block of West Gore Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.

Fire crews were able to get the grass fire under control fairly quickly.

There have been no injuries reported with the blaze at this time, and officials are still investigating the cause.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

