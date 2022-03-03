Grass fire threatens homes in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A grass fire broke out on West Gore in Cache earlier on Wednesday, threatening nearby buildings.

Crews were called out to the 1600 block of West Gore Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.

Fire crews were able to get the grass fire under control fairly quickly.

There have been no injuries reported with the blaze at this time, and officials are still investigating the cause.

