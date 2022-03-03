Expert Connections
Great Plains Ambucs hosts Bags for Cash Charity Cornhole Tournament

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kent Jester from the Great Plains Ambucs and Jason Bates with 580 Cornhole talked about the upcoming Bags for Cash Charity Cornhole Tournament coming up March 18 through 20.

The Bags for Cash Charity Cornhole Tournament will take place at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center.

Events will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 18 with Switch-olio, which is $10 per player.

On Saturday, March 19, the main event will begin with Doubles. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and bags fly at 1 p.m.

Rounders and Singles will take place Sunday, March 20, with doors at 11 a.m. and the event begins at 1 p.m. The event runs $10 to $30 per player.

There will be three different divisions to each event and players must register for Doubles by March 11.

Those interested or need more information, they can visit their Facebook event page or call them at 580-305-1976.

