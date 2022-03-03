Lawton Mayor speaks to students about infrastructure

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It all began with 5th and 6th grade students getting the idea to write letters of concern to Mayor Stan Booker.

The pieces of paper were filled line to line, with questions and concerns about how the process of running a city actually works.

”I was very impressed to get so many letters from students interested in the process,” Booker said. “They were concerned about the safety about 38th and Rogers Lane.”

Booker thought what better way to explain to them, than to tell them face to face.

So he headed over to Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences to do just that.

”I wanted to come to explain to them how things really work and the safety study that is going on on Rogers Lane,” Booker said.

He went on to explain that Rogers Lane is currently underway to becoming a safer road

He assured them that there is already safer access to the state highway by adding signals lights and turning lanes for vehicles.

And it continue to get safer.

”I think some of those kids will remember that I said that it’s important to contact your elected representatives, not just complain about things,” Booker said.

Booker said he hopes that will stick with them forever.

One excited teacher, John Smith said it was great to see our city’s mayor interact with the students and taking the time out of his day to be with them.

”The Mayor doesn’t see everything, all of our elected representatives don’t see everything,” Smith said. “So with us out there sharing our ideas and perspectives on things is so important.”

Smith said the interaction probably would have went on until the night time, because the kids had so many other questions to ask..so they had to put halt on the day.

”You know they were getting their voice heard,” Smith said. “We have a saying here, create the leaders for tomorrow. It’s exciting for me to see these guys get excited about. the environment they’re in, how to influence it and how to shape it. “

He also said the potential will only grow with this group of kids, and that he can’t wait to see what they do next.

