Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

3 dead in crashes amid fog and smoke on I-95 in Florida

Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in Florida. (Credit: WESH via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Troopers say at least three people were killed Thursday in crashes on Interstate 95 in Florida where a combination of fog and smoke made visibility very low.

The crashes began around 1:30 a.m. Thursday south of Daytona Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Kim Montes says there were four crashes on the northbound side and one heading southbound.

She told The Associated Press “fog and smoke were in the area at the time.”

News outlets also reported that fog mixed with smoke lingering from a prescribed burn in the area.

Two of the dead were traveling south, while the other person died in a northbound crash.

A child who was airlifted to an Orlando hospital.

At least three people are dead following a multi-vehicle accident on I-95 in Volusia County, Florida, Thursday morning. (Credit: WESH, FDOT via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Burk
Burk sentenced in DUI case
Katie Gonzalez’s family is proud of the legacy she leaves behind as an organ donor.
Family remembers 24-year-old Lawton woman killed in shooting
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Woman arrested, accused of running over man in Lawton parking lot
A train hits a semi truck in Duncan, Okla. on Wednesday night.
Train hits semi truck in Duncan
49th and H Shooting News Details and Warrant
Man identified in police shooting in Lawton

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russians besiege crucial Ukrainian energy hub and seacoast
Security video shows a man walk up to the Pizza Guys counter and help himself to cash right out...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop’s tip jar, tries to buy meal with it
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin press secretary, more oligarchs with sanctions
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop's tip jar, tries to buy meal with it
James Yoder.
Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape, court docs say