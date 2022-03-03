Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man identified in police shooting in Lawton

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man who lead police on a chase earlier this year, has been charged with several felony accounts.

Court documents have identified the man as Kevin Queen.

In January, investigators said Queen pointed a gun at the owners of a home off southwest J Avenue.

Officials said he demanded the homeowner’s car and fired a shot at them before driving off.

Later, Queen broke into another home on southwest 50th Street. He was reported to have pointed his gun at a woman and her children.

The encounter was followed by a police pursuit of Queen which lead to shots being fired at him.

The chase came to an end on 49th Street, where Queen shot himself after being cornered by police.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and a felony warrant was been filed for his arrest.

Queen is charged with six counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and one count of first degree robbery.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Burk
Burk sentenced in DUI case
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Woman arrested, accused of running over man in Lawton parking lot
Lawton Police are investigating after a domestic incident turned into a shooting on Sunday...
Victim in Lawton shooting confirmed dead
Katie Gonzalez’s family is proud of the legacy she leaves behind as an organ donor.
Family remembers 24-year-old Lawton woman killed in shooting
A grassfire in a field threatens homes on Northeast Lake Avenue.
Outside fire threatens homes in Lawton

Latest News

A train hits a semi truck in Duncan, Okla. on Wednesday night.
Train hits semi truck in Duncan
49th and H Shooting News Details and Warrant
49TH AND H SHOOTING COURT DOC
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Katie Gonzalez’s family is proud of the legacy she leaves behind as an organ donor.
Family remembers 24-year-old Lawton woman killed in shooting