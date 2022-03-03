Man identified in police shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man who lead police on a chase earlier this year, has been charged with several felony accounts.

Court documents have identified the man as Kevin Queen.

In January, investigators said Queen pointed a gun at the owners of a home off southwest J Avenue.

Officials said he demanded the homeowner’s car and fired a shot at them before driving off.

Later, Queen broke into another home on southwest 50th Street. He was reported to have pointed his gun at a woman and her children.

The encounter was followed by a police pursuit of Queen which lead to shots being fired at him.

The chase came to an end on 49th Street, where Queen shot himself after being cornered by police.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and a felony warrant was been filed for his arrest.

Queen is charged with six counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and one count of first degree robbery.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.