Train hits semi truck in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Police Department and Duncan Fire Department responded to a train hitting a semi on Wednesday night.

Police said they received a called around 9:30 p.m. about stuck semi truck on railroad tracks on Cherokee Road by the Duncan Municipal Airport.

A few minutes later a call came in about a train hitting the semi which was hauling soil.

No injuries were reported.

