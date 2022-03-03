Expert Connections
Train hits semi truck in Duncan

A train hits a semi truck in Duncan, Okla. on Wednesday night.
A train hits a semi truck in Duncan, Okla. on Wednesday night.(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Police Department and Duncan Fire Department responded to a train hitting a semi on Wednesday night.

Police said they received a called around 9:30 p.m. about stuck semi truck on railroad tracks on Cherokee Road by the Duncan Municipal Airport.

A few minutes later a call came in about a train hitting the semi which was hauling soil.

No injuries were reported.

