Train hits semi truck in Duncan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Police Department and Duncan Fire Department responded to a train hitting a semi on Wednesday night.
Police said they received a called around 9:30 p.m. about stuck semi truck on railroad tracks on Cherokee Road by the Duncan Municipal Airport.
A few minutes later a call came in about a train hitting the semi which was hauling soil.
No injuries were reported.
