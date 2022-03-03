Expert Connections
Tulsa educator receives Teacher of the Year award

Rebecka Peterson receives Teacher of the Year award.
Rebecka Peterson receives Teacher of the Year award.(COURTESY)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced Rebecka Peterson, a mathematics teacher from Union Public Schools in Tulsa, was named the 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year on Thursday.

The a ceremony took place at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

Peterson teaches pre-calculus, trigonometry and Advanced Placement Calculus at Union High School.

Peterson received $10,000 in cash and other prizes from community sponsors.

She was recently named one of six state-level finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). PAEMST is the highest recognition a K-12 mathematics or science teacher may receive in the United States.

Peterson has been teaching for 13 years and has spent the last 10 years at Union High School.

Beginning July 1, Peterson will assume full-time Teacher of the Year duties, which include speaking engagements and encouraging others to enter or remain in the profession.

