Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center reopens

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge announced the Visitor Center will reopen.

The Visitor Center has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Refuge Visitor Center will be open 7 days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. starting Friday, March 4.

Sneeze guards have been installed at the front desk and masks and hand sanitizer are available at the entrance to the Visitor Center. Public restrooms are open and cleaned regularly to provide for a safe and sanitary visitor experience.

Masks will be required to enter the Visitor Center regardless of vaccination status and guests are encouraged to keep distance from others. They’re also asked to stay home if they’re sick.

