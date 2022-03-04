Expert Connections
19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Police say a car has smashed into a Northern California preschool, sending 19 children and an employee to the hospital. However, no deaths are reported.

Police say the crash took place at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Anderson, a Shasta County community northwest of Sacramento.

Authorities say an SUV plowed right inside Great Adventures Christian Preschool. Ambulances and parents took 19 children to hospitals, but there’s no word on their conditions, although one child reportedly was trapped under the car.

One employee also was taken to the hospital.

There’s no immediate word on what caused the accident.

