7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions continue through Saturday ahead of a rainmaking cold front

For tonight, increasing clouds and not as cold with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

On Friday, partly cloudy skies will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler with highs topping out in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25-35 mph.

An upper-level low moving across the Central Plains will allow a dry line to move through Texoma. As it moves through early Saturday morning an isolated shower can’t be ruled out for areas east of I-44. Otherwise, expect critical fire weather conditions to become present with temperatures warming into the low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Plus, relative humidity will get as low as 10-15%. Exercise fire weather safety precautions to reduce the threat for dangerous grass fires from breaking out.

A cold front will move into the area on Sunday and interact with the increase in moisture. Scattered-to-numerous showers and thunderstorms will bring anywhere between a 0.10 - 0.75′' with isolated higher amounts through early Monday morning. Isolated strong-to-severe storms can’t be ruled out southeast of a Chickasha-Lawton-Vernon line. The main threats for any storms that become organized will be 60 mph wind gusts and hail up to the size of quarters.

Once the front moves south cold air will advect into the area with temperatures falling into the upper 50s on Sunday afternoon. The cool air mass will remain in place through the first half of next week.

