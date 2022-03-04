7News First Alert Weather: Warming into the weekend with fire weather conditions ahead of our next storm maker

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Cloud coverage will build in through the morning hours, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures won’t be nearly as warm as yesterday, but will still be around 15° above average. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Elevated fire weather conditions will be present for parts of Texoma, mainly near I-40.

Tonight will be rather warm with overnight lows only falling into the mid 50s as cloud coverage tonight will keep heat from today from radiating off into space. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the south at 15-20 mph.

Winds look to be at their strongest tomorrow out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30-35 mph. A dry line will sweep across Texoma, bringing dry air to most of our western counties in Southwest Oklahoma and Northwest Texas. This combined with high temperatures in the low 80s and the aforementioned gusty winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions across much of the region. A fire weather watch will go into effect for most of Texoma at 10:00 am tomorrow until 8:00 pm. A few stray showers will be possible during the morning hours for areas east of I-44 and east of the dryline.

A cold front will move through Sunday morning, bringing cooler air across the Southern Plains. This will interact with available moisture, bringing scattered-to-numerous showers and storms throughout the day. Timing of the rain will start up in the morning around sunrise in southern and western counties, lasting until early Monday morning when they will be clearing out to the east. An isolated strong-to-severe shower and storm can’t be ruled out, with wind and hail threats being the main concern. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s and 50s on Sunday afternoon.

We will see this cooler air mass remain in place across much of the Southern Plains for the first half of next week. Another cold front is on the horizon, potentially bringing a stronger cooldown late next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.