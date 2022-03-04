Expert Connections
Comanche County Memorial Hospital continues search for healthcare workers

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital is calling all current and future health care workers who may be looking for something different.

CCMH held a job fair from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn.

They’re looking for nurses, nurse aids, Respiratory therapist’s, Hospice nurses and more.

Positions can still be applied for.

More information can be found by calling the Nursing Administration at 580-585-5525.

