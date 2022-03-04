Crews called to grass fire in Comanche County amid windy conditions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire departments from across Comanche County were called out to a fire Friday morning.

The first crews were called out before 9:30 a.m. to NE 165th and Cache Road, just east of Highway 65..

Crews from several fire departments were called out.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Windy conditions are making for high fire danger through the weekend in Texoma, with several counties still under active burn bans.

