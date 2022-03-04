Expert Connections
Crews called to grass fire in Comanche County amid windy conditions

Crews were called out to a fire at 165th and Cache Road Friday morning.
Crews were called out to a fire at 165th and Cache Road Friday morning.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire departments from across Comanche County were called out to a fire Friday morning.

The first crews were called out before 9:30 a.m. to NE 165th and Cache Road, just east of Highway 65..

Crews from several fire departments were called out.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Windy conditions are making for high fire danger through the weekend in Texoma, with several counties still under active burn bans.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

