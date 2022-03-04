Cyril teenager competing on American Idol

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cyril teenager with a passion for performing is competing on American Idol.

We first told you about Skylie Thompson back in 2018 when she was featured on a YouTube talent show.

Skylie Thompson is a small town girl from Cyril, but she just might be Oklahoma’s next Carrie Underwood.

“I’ve been singing since I was three-years-old, pretty much since I was able to talk,” Thompson said. “My first time performing on a stage, I was three at my town’s Miss Pirate Pageant.”

Talent runs in the family. Both of her parents are singers, and according to Thompson, her dad can pick up just about any instrument and play it.

“They have the talent and God luckily gave me some talent as well, and I’ve just had a passion for it and it’s one of my favorite hobbies is just writing music, singing songs and traveling with my dad playing at churches and what not,” Thompson said.

Back in 2018, she went to Los Angeles to compete on the YouTube channel Brat Productions on The Talent Show.

She won but never imagined it would take her this far.

“I’ve watched American Idol growing up and when I was little I would pretend I was on American Idol and make my parents judge me. I would like force them to listen to me sing and be like ‘Send me to Hollywood, so it’s just such an unreal and such a cool thing that I got to experience,” Thompson said.

If she gets a Gold Ticket, she’ll go on to Hollywood week and if she advances, she’ll be featured on the live tapings.

“I’m still like baffled that I was able to be on American Idol because living in a small town, that’s all Hollywood stuff, you know what I mean? That’s not really real. It’s all TV, but I made it there and I made it to the TV world. It didn’t feel like real life and it still doesn’t now, but you just keep on pushing and you’re going to accomplish great things,” Thompson said.

You can catch Thompson’s audition at 7 p.m. this Sunday right here on ABC.

