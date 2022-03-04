Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Eisenhower High School announces Mister and Miss EHS

Students compete for Miss and Mister EHS.
Students compete for Miss and Mister EHS.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Thursday, a few Eisenhower High School seniors soared to the occasion to try and claim the title of Mister and Miss EHS.

The contest kicked off on Thursday morning, as part of Beak Week.

Delisia Graham took home the crown for Miss EHS and Jake Eschler won Mister EHS.

Contestants were judged based on their performance and on how many donations they were able to raise for the Lawton Food Bank.

They’ll be recognized at events throughout the year. They’ll even strike a pose during the Senior Farewell assembly.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Burk
Burk sentenced in DUI case
Katie Gonzalez’s family is proud of the legacy she leaves behind as an organ donor.
Family remembers 24-year-old Lawton woman killed in shooting
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Woman arrested, accused of running over man in Lawton parking lot
49th and H Shooting News Details and Warrant
Man identified in police shooting in Lawton
A train hits a semi truck in Duncan, Okla. on Wednesday night.
Train hits semi truck in Duncan

Latest News

Transgender sports bill clears House Committee
Police arrest Michale Wiggington on child pornography charges.
Man arrested on child pornography charges
A man charged with robbery is taken to the hospital after attempted escape.
Robbery suspect hit by car after attempt of escape
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions continue through Saturday ahead of a rainmaking cold front