Eisenhower High School announces Mister and Miss EHS

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Thursday, a few Eisenhower High School seniors soared to the occasion to try and claim the title of Mister and Miss EHS.

The contest kicked off on Thursday morning, as part of Beak Week.

Delisia Graham took home the crown for Miss EHS and Jake Eschler won Mister EHS.

Contestants were judged based on their performance and on how many donations they were able to raise for the Lawton Food Bank.

They’ll be recognized at events throughout the year. They’ll even strike a pose during the Senior Farewell assembly.

