First responders attend seminar on PTSD effects

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great Plains Technology Center hosted a seminar on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The seminar focused on the impacts PTSD has on area first responders, both in their day-to-day jobs and through the course of major traumatic events over the years.

But the discussion also covered soldiers returning from active duty, the care they need and how anyone, whether in a high-stress job, or not, can struggle under the effects of a post-traumatic event without even recognizing the signs.

“PTSD is not just for military it’s not just for first responders people can have post traumatic stress from early childhood people have post traumatic stress from situations natural disasters so everybody can be a victim of PTSD or I should say can suffer from some form of post traumatic stress injury or disorder and that’s why seminars like this are great for people to understand the signs the symptoms and resources on how to get help,” Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs said.

Seminar organizers said it’s vital to let the community know that those struggling with PTSD are not alone, and that there are resources available for support.

