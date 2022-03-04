Man arrested on child pornography charges

HASTINGS, Okla. (KSWO) - A Jefferson County man has been arrested on a felony child pornography charge.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Michale Wiggington in Hastings.

Officials said they investigated Wigington after receiving multiple cybertips from an online storage platform, and found the man had over 140 videos and photos containing child pornography.

In addition, investigators said Wigington was also wanted for multiple warrants from seven different Oklahoma counties.

