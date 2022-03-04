OSDH moving to endemic response to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is moving more towards an endemic response to COVID-19.

The news came during an update to the state’s response to the virus.

The department is changing their response because of the decline in case numbers across the state and because they have tools to help in the fight against the virus.

OSDH Commissioner Keith Reed said Oklahoma has a steady supply of PPE, Monoclonal Antibodies and other tools to use in their battle against the virus.

”We are at a much better position to coexist with COVID moving forward,” Reed said. “Really I think we are in a position to take on this transition and do it successfully.”

The state is also planning on releasing risk level assessments for all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties rather than giving daily COVID case counts.

