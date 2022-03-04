Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Robbery suspect hit by car after attempt of escape

A man charged with robbery is taken to the hospital after attempted escape.
A man charged with robbery is taken to the hospital after attempted escape.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was hit by a car after he is alleged to have stolen a purse.

The man, who has not been identified, stole from an 86-year-old woman near 60th and Cache and ran away.

According to witnesses, several people then took off after him.

They said someone ended up hitting them with their car near 62nd and Oak Avenue.

However, Lawton Police cannot confirm if it was done intentionally or not, as the car was not at the scene when officers arrived.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is being charged with robbery.

An LPD spokesman said that while he encourages good Samaritans to step up when they see a crime being committed, he said they maybe shouldn’t hit them with a car.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Burk
Burk sentenced in DUI case
Katie Gonzalez’s family is proud of the legacy she leaves behind as an organ donor.
Family remembers 24-year-old Lawton woman killed in shooting
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Woman arrested, accused of running over man in Lawton parking lot
49th and H Shooting News Details and Warrant
Man identified in police shooting in Lawton
A train hits a semi truck in Duncan, Okla. on Wednesday night.
Train hits semi truck in Duncan

Latest News

Transgender sports bill clears House Committee
Police arrest Michale Wiggington on child pornography charges.
Man arrested on child pornography charges
Students compete for Miss and Mister EHS.
Eisenhower High School announces Mister and Miss EHS
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions continue through Saturday ahead of a rainmaking cold front