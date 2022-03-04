Robbery suspect hit by car after attempt of escape

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was hit by a car after he is alleged to have stolen a purse.

The man, who has not been identified, stole from an 86-year-old woman near 60th and Cache and ran away.

According to witnesses, several people then took off after him.

They said someone ended up hitting them with their car near 62nd and Oak Avenue.

However, Lawton Police cannot confirm if it was done intentionally or not, as the car was not at the scene when officers arrived.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is being charged with robbery.

An LPD spokesman said that while he encourages good Samaritans to step up when they see a crime being committed, he said they maybe shouldn’t hit them with a car.

