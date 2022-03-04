Expert Connections
Transgender sports bill clears House Committee

(AP)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill that would prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams at Oklahoma schools has passed a state House Committee.

The House Rules Committee passed the bill in a 6-to-2 party-line vote.

Passage of the bill was criticized by civil libertarians and the gay rights group Freedom Oklahoma.

The measure is one of several bills being considered by the Legislature this year which targets transgender or gay young people.

The measure now heads to the full House for consideration.

